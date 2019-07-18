Playtime on the mountaintop

Mayor Margaret Strelow and Michelle Landry MP at the new Mt Archer playground.

A PLAY-based park with natural features and a network of concrete walkways linking the carpark to Nurim Circut walk and associated boardwalk, which showcases panoramic views from the mountaintop, was officially unveiled yesterday.

The $500,000 joint project between the Federal Government and Rockhampton Regional Council on the summit of Mount Archer put a smile on the faces of Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry who met for the announcement.

REJUVINATED: Locals attended Mt Archer to frolic in the midday sun. Allan Reinikka ROK180719aarcher2

Cr Strelow hoped the area would become a "go to” destination for local families and travellers alike.

"The setting and the various elements that have gone to make up this great facility - it's a real commendation of what can happen with three different levels of government,” she said.

She believed the road closures and restoration project had caused locals to "ignore” Mt Archer's natural assets.

"Now, the community has turned its attention again to looking out over the beautiful city, and appreciating what this space has to offer.”

Aerial view of Mt Archer playground. Allan Reinikka ROK180719aarcher3

The next step for Cr Strelow was to further develop the facilities on the summit with further amenities, including a function space fit for weddings.

Ms Landry was glad to be able to connect those with disabilities and families with prams to the Nurin walk through the project.

"This area is incredible for families and I encourage everyone to come and make use of the fantastic play area,” Ms Landry said.

She said that she would like to see improved amenities "down the track” with further funding from the Federal Government.

Mt Archer boardwalk. Allan Reinikka ROK180719aarcher5

She said the initial funding for the projects on the mountain were to spark regional job creation.

"A lot of people have worked up here, and it's really pleasing to see how fantastic this area looks,” she said.

Local contractors BT Builders undertook the build and Plantability were in charge of planting and landscaping.

Cr Strelow said the landscapers used primarily local or native fauna to cover the area.