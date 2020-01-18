Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

Donald Rabbitt was killed at Blackwater's Curragh mine on Sunday.

ANOTHER week; another mine death and another two fatal car crashes killing three people.

We've had a horror end to 2019 and a shocking start to 2020.

This has to stop.

It's bad enough our bodies are increasingly subject to disease, often indiscriminately, sometimes because of lifestyle.

But surely mine deaths and fatal car crashes are preventable.

We all need to spend more time not only checking our own behaviour behind the wheel but being ever vigilant of the drivers around us.

Luke Bruton was one of two people who died in a car crash near Emerald on Monday.

When heartbroken dad Robin Rabbitt talked to us this week, he said he just wanted answers about how his son died and how he could have been left alone under a 4.5 tonne tyre.

He was horrified to hear the investigation could take two years but, like our justice system, family after family are waiting distressingly long periods to get answers.

The State Government and the mines need to pull their fingers out and get answers sooner, and find solutions to this utter mess.