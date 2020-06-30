Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Please Premier, bring down the wall’

by ANDREW POTTS
30th Jun 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MS PALASZCZUK, bring down the wall - That's the message from a popular southern Gold Coast hotel which straddles the NSW border.

The Pink Hotel's Tara Diklich has looked out the window at the orange and white plastic barriers between the two states for nearly three months since the border was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson
Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson

An announcement on the border is due this morning and Ms Diklich said it was time to bring tourists back to the region.

"We are really keen to have it the borders open," she said.

"We have seen it rise up around us and it has made things really hard to take bookings and even now people do not know if they can come and visit given the border is right on our doorstop.

"As long as it is safe then yes please we would like the barriers to come down. Having a hard barrier through our twin towns has made things hard and all the locals are unhappy."

Originally published as 'Please Premier, bring down the wall'

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Quad bike and ATV ‘panic buying’ as end of imports looms

        premium_icon Quad bike and ATV ‘panic buying’ as end of imports looms

        News There have been four quad bike/side-by-side accidents reported in Central Queensland this month, including one fatality on a Marlborough property.

        Ex-miner ‘calls BS’ on safety claims

        premium_icon Ex-miner ‘calls BS’ on safety claims

        News Ex-Grosvenor mine worker slams company over safety priorities following near fatal...

        How CQ mine and quarry workers can get a free health check

        premium_icon How CQ mine and quarry workers can get a free health check

        News Aiming to boost safety in the resource industry, the Queensland Government has...

        OPINION: Who deserves to be sinbined over stadium brawl?

        premium_icon OPINION: Who deserves to be sinbined over stadium brawl?

        Opinion Yet again Rockhampton has been caught in the crossfire of politicians who just...