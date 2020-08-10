‘Please, Your Honour’: Tearful plea for pregnant partner

A Fraser Coast man is charged with breaching bail and drug possession the same day he was given bail.

A Fraser Coast man is charged with breaching bail and drug possession the same day he was given bail.

A MAN'S emotional plea for his pregnant partner and young child was not enough to get him bail.

Peter James Wood fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court Saturday morning, charged with breaching bail and committing a drug offence while on bail.

Police allege Mr Wood broke bail and was caught with drugs the very same day he was granted bail for a burglary charge.

The court heard Mr Wood was given bail on Friday for the alleged burglary, in which $14,000 worth of property was stolen.

At 11.15pm that night, Mr Wood was allegedly caught with a small amount of marijuana while he was a passenger in his car.

Mr Wood also had a painted gel blaster in the car, the court heard, but he was not charged for this.

He was also charged with breaching bail conditions when he was not at his mother's Aldershot address.

The court heard Mr Wood had tried to go to the house but was turned away by his mother's partner, with whom he has a strained relationship.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge pointed out Mr Wood allegedly made no effort to contact police when he was unable to stay at the designated address.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied Mr Wood's application for bail on Saturday, saying he had a history of bail breaches and failures to appear.

Once the decision was made, Mr Wood stood and launched a plea for the magistrate to reconsider.

He told the court he had a "heavily pregnant missus" and a three-year-old child who were supposed to stay with him in a campervan on his mother's property.

If he was not with them, he said, his family could not stay at the home.

"Please, Your Honour, please give me one chance," Mr Wood said as police officers led him from the courtroom.

"I've made my decision," Mr Guttridge said.

Mr Wood was remanded in custody and his case was adjourned to August 27.