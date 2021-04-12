Plenty in book-store for celebration of one year in business

Bargara Book Boutique owner Tunja Cottier is celebrating one year in business with an exclusive shopping event.

It's been one year since a Bundaberg business first opened its doors and the local shop owner is celebrating with an upcoming event.

When Tunja Cottier decided to open a bookstore in the midst of a pandemic, people advised her to reconsider.

But after 12 successful months of running the Bargara Book Boutique, the avid reader said she hasn't regretted the decision once.

"Everyone said I was crazy for opening a bookstore because everyone reads online now but I'm a real book lover and there are a lot of us out there … it's so different to reading something on a tablet and then actually holding a book in your hand," Ms Cottier said.

"For me reading a book is an escape - as a business owner I've got so much going on whether it be stock, bookkeeping or marketing but reading is the only thing that turns my brain off at night."

And while it has been a turbulent year to say the least for many businesses around the globe, the bookstore owner said the support she has received from locals and out-of-towners exceeded her expectations.

"It's been an absolutely amazing year - I never anticipated it would be so busy but we're a family owned business and we're just so grateful for the support we have received," Ms Cottier said.

"Bundaberg has that really great culture of local businesses backing each other and I'm really fortunate to have been included in that circle.

"So many other lovely local businesses have supported me and we're partnered with a lot of them to stock their products and promote each other."

Creating her very own community of readers Ms Cottier has since created a book club that is so popular that its member base grows in size every month.

"After everything we went through with COVID-19 it was really important to me that we reconnect with the community and I could really see that need for connection," she said.

"We work really hard on making sure the shop is welcoming - I love seeing people come in, spend hours browsing and hearing complete strangers having conversations with each other down the hallways."

To celebrate its first year in business the sweet bookstore will be holding an event called Books and Bubbles in June.

The exclusive shopping event will have lots of special offers and giveaways up for grabs.

"We held our first Books and Bubbles event a few weeks ago and it was such a great success - everyone said they wanted us to do another one and we thought our first birthday was the best time to do it," Ms Cottier said.

"It's set out into four time slots where people can come in, get an hour to browse and a lot of stock will be 20% off - it's such a fun event.

"We do raffles with all locally made products which helps us build awareness of those other amazing local makers and creators and everyone receives a goodie bag to take home too."

Books and Bubbles is at the Bargara Book Boutique at 5 Bauer St, on Saturday, June 5 with sessions starting from 5pm.

Tickets are $10 and include a glass of bubbles on arrival, nibbles and a goodie bag filled with special offers.

To secure your spot click here.

