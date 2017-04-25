Plenty of Australian pride at Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade

ROCKHAMPTON was brimming with pride this morning with thousands turning out to pay their respects to servicemen and women, past and present at the Anzac Day parade.

READ: Anzac Day: Everything Rocky residents need to know

Locals young and old lined the streets, waving Australian flags and cheering as diggers drove by in army Jeeps, marching bands played and cadets and school students marched.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cathedral College student Cooper Armstrong-Hall said he attends the event every year and has a great time watching all the groups march.

"Anzac Day is about paying respects to everyone who has passed away for our country and just honouring them,” he said.

The march began at Archer and Alma Sts then continued on Victoria Parade, Fiztroy St, East St, William St and Bolsover St before concluding with a Civic Service of Remembrance outside City Hall.

(L-R) Cooper Armstrong-Hall and Melinda Armstrong watch the Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade. Chloe Lyons

Kylie North and her family are also regulars at the parade and spent the early hours of the morning commemorating those who served at a dawn service.

"We just came to pay our respects to men who have fought for the country,” Kylie said.

Her family has deep connections to the day as her father served in Vietnam and her grandfathers in WWII.

"My father's father was an airman and my grandfather and father were in the army,” Kylie said.