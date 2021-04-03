Menu
Charleville’s Arthur Kajewski with his 2008 Holden Commodore nicknamed 'Bumblebee'. Photo: Pam McKay
News

Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

Pam McKay
3rd Apr 2021 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Arthur Kajewski’s 2008 Commodore sedan is proving a fan favourite at the Rare Spares Rockynats.

Bright yellow and black, it is affectionately nicknamed ‘Bumblebee’ after the robot superhero from the Transformers’ franchise.

Arthur Kajewski’s 2008 Holden Commodore.
“The kids started calling it Bumblebee and I just stuck with it,” Arthur said.

“I go to a few events around Queensland and some in New South Wales and I don’t do too bad.

“I thought I’d bring it here - it’s a nice pleasant drive to Rockhampton - and just show it off a bit more.

Arthur Kajewski’s 2008 Holden Commodore.
“People seem to love it. Everyone wants to get photos of it, and they want to put their kids in it.”

Arthur, from Charleville, was impressed with what the inaugural Rockynats had to offer.

“This is a really good event, and there’s a really good atmosphere,” he said.

“There’s so much to see, everything is here.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

