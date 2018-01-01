Plenty of fresh jobs up for grabs around CQ for 2018

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB: Get out there an secure your dream job today.

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB: Get out there an secure your dream job today. Kevin Farmer

WHAT better way to kick off the new year than with a new job and renewed sense of purpose in life?

According to the LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander the Fitzroy region recorded Queensland's worst level of job losses with a staggering 10,300 jobs lost in the past year and 600 lost in November.

Mr Mander said region's unemployment rate is now 6.9 per cent, up from 5.9 per cent.

"We're seeing record numbers of people giving up looking for work with almost 10,000 people from the region stopping to look for a job," he said.

"Worse still, youth unemployment is soaring with 800 youth jobs lost in the past year, pushing Fitzroy's youth jobless rate to 12.1% compared with 9.7% a year ago."

If you wanted to find work, the Seek.com.au website currently has 428 jobs listed for Rockhampton and Capricorn region.

The sectors leading the way with jobs available are trades and services (73), mining, resources and energy (60), healthcare and medical (44), hospitality and tourism (33) and manufacturing, transport and logistics (29).

Take a look at some of the recently advertised CQ positions: