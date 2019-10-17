Menu
News

Plenty of fun under the Capricornia sun

shirley bauer
17th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
RECENTLY, the Koongal Women’s Keep Fit Club, family and friends went on its annual day trip.

Starting from the Capricorn Silver Band hall North Rockhampton, they travelled north through the busy road works at Parkhurst on to the award-winning Capricorn Caves, where staff served a Devonshire morning tea.

From The Caves, our coach driver drove us through Lake Mary, then on our way to Byfield for lunch at the picturesque Tropical Fern’s Hideaway.

On arriving at Ferns we were greeted by our hosts Genevieve and John Martin.

Their friendly staff served us a delicious two course meal, while Johnno entertained us on guitar with a variety of songs, which the travellers could sing and dance too.

After lunch, we went on a short walk down to view tranquil Waterpark Creek.

The day went too quick, and it was soon time to head back to Rockhampton via the picturesque Panorama Drive.

Arriving back at our home base, everyone declared it was an enjoyable outing.

