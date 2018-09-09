Plenty of heart shown in CQ's heart awareness charity walk

SUCCESSFUL WALK: Imarni (left), Lavina, Richard and Kai Mook had a great day out with other families for the HeartKids Two Feet and A Heartbeat charity walk.

SUCCESSFUL WALK: Imarni (left), Lavina, Richard and Kai Mook had a great day out with other families for the HeartKids Two Feet and A Heartbeat charity walk. Leighton Smith

THERE'S something reassuring for families going through health struggles to know that there are others out there going through the same thing.

Three-year-old Kai Mook's won plenty of love and support when his family came forward to tell their The Morning Bulletin story last year about their challenges with managing his congenital heart problem.

To honour of the eight babies born with congenital heart disease every day and four lives lost every week, Kai's parents Lavina and Richard helped organise and participate in an annual event called 'Two Feet and a Heartbeat' charity walk.

Taking place in Rockhampton on Sunday morning, the 4km charity event saw families of people suffering heart condition, their supporters and bereaved families walk a loop between Queens Park, across the rail bridge to Col Brown Park.

Ms Mook said the event, which was in its second year, had seen an explosion of interest with 94 attendees - triple the number of participants compared to the previous year.

She said the walk helped not only raise heart condition awareness and vital funds but it was an opportunity to meet other local families experiencing similar challenges with their children.

"There's people I've met today that I didn't even know, they knew nothing about us, they thought they were alone and weren't aware of any other families around town,” Ms Mook said.

The charity walk followed a colour theme with blue is carried by those living with congenital heart disease, red by those walking in support, white by those bereaved, walking in memory of a Heart Angel.

Their diverse fund-raising efforts included cooking a sausage sizzle, selling cup cakes and cookies, doing a 100s board and raffling off a donated hamper.

With the increased community awareness in their cause, Ms Mook was hopeful they would have more sponsors and volunteers to help coordinate a bigger and better event next year.

This year, over $160000 has been raised to help Heartkids. To donate, please visit the HeartKids website.