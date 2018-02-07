Plenty of new faces in Capras squad to tackle Broncos

Marquee signing Jerry Key will turn out for his first game in Capras colours this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Thirteen players will make their debut for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in this weekend's trial game against the Brisbane Broncos in Theodore.

Capras coach Kim Williams today revealed the 22-man squad that will make the trip south to take on a young Broncos outfit at 6pm on Saturday at the Theodore Showgrounds.

The showdown will give footy fans a chance to get their first look at Capras key recruits Jerry Key, Dave Cowhan, Connor Broadhurst and Blake Goodman.

Williams said the Capras had decided not to risk injured front-rowers Oliver Percy and Peter Rogers, giving Phil Nati and Brad Lupi an opportunity to start the match and press their claims for selection in Round 1 of the Intrust Super Cup.

Other players making their debut in Capras colours include Zeik Foster at fullback, Aaron Teroi (hooker), Jamie Hill (lock/prop) and Sonny Kerr (halves).

Local products Tyson White and Jyde Dwyer will also be in action, while Theodore product Lachlan Norris will come off the bench to play in front of his home crowd.

Capras squad: Zeik Foster, Junior Kirisome, Connor Broadhurst, Nathan Bassani, Chanel Seigafo, Blake Goodman, Jack Madden (captain), Phil Nati, Billy Gilbert, Brad Lupi, Dave Cowhan, Tyson White, Jerry Key, Aaron Teroi, Jamie Hill, Aaron Flanagan, Jyde Dwyer, Sonny Kerr, Lachlan Norris, Luke George, Jamie Minto, Sam Lollo

Broncos squad: Jamayne Isaako, Corey Allan, Tom Opacic, Gehamat Shibasaki, Moses Pangai, Todd Murphy, Shaun Nona; George Fai, Jake Turpin, Payne Haas, Salesi Funaki, Andre Savelio, Patrick Mago. Interchange: Gerome Burns, David Fifita, Thomas Flegler, Patrick Carrigan, Myles Taueli, Keenan Palasia, Eddie Blacker, Kotoni Staggs