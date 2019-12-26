Plenty of obstacles in showdown

DESPITE concerns of rained-out play, the 31st Cora’s Boxing Day Bash - Ladies V Gentlemen went on uninterrupted apart from a brief pitch invasion from Nelly the dog.

The Ladies were sent in to bat first on the testing pitch which had plenty of movement, assisted by the strong easterly shooting straight across it.

The Cora's Boxing Day Bash before outgrew the backyard.

Quick singles flowed for the Ladies who showed prowess when running between the wickets.

Umpires and founding players Aunty Pauline and Uncle Tosie Cora were positioned in the shade at square leg.

Uncle Tosie showed some mercy when handing down his decisions, while Aunty Pauline was not so forgiving as the Ladies’ wickets began to fall hard and fast.

That was until Jaslene Fetoai came in with her eyes set on the boundary line.

Playing the boundary can be a troublesome tactic at the best of times but with the tailored rules of the Boxing Day Bash it is even more so.

A player can hit four runs whenever they like but if you get one over the ropes in the full – you are out.

Auntie Pauline and Uncle Tosie Cora

This was the undoing of many in the Ladies’ line up.

Fetoai, member of her school’s softball team, came out swinging, bagging numerous fours before she flew too close to the sun and was caught in the outfield.

Uncle Tosie took a spot in the gully as the Gentlemen enlisted the help of yours truly to bowl a spell.

Tammy House was batting at the death, clawing some final fast runs before a beautifully-placed off-cutter from Jack Evans saw the ball spooned to a silly mid-off.

The under-strength Gentlemen’s team took to the field after the innings change and the decision was made by Aunty and Uncle Cora that the six and out rule would be abandoned for the Gentlemen’s batting innings.

Tammy said the Ladies side was not happy with the rules, but the team was told to “suck it up” and play resumed.

Gentlemen's Wicket Keeper Robbie Sam and Ladies batter Ricci House

The Gentlemen made the most of the opportunity made available to them and chased down the Ladies’ total.

Tammy said it was a great day had by all despite the defeat.

The Morning Bulletin would like to thank everyone who attended the Cora’s Boxing Day Bash - Ladies V Gentlemen at Elizabeth Park for their hospitality on Boxing Day.

The final score was 181 runs to the Gentlemen who defeated the Ladies on 176.