Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

BIG DAY OUT: The Triple M CQ Festival of the Wind will be on Sunday, April 14, in Emu Park. Trish Bowman

EMU Park will be the place for families and everyone on Sunday, April 14, with plenty of fun activities on offer when the Emu Park Lions host the Triple M CQ Festival of the Wind.

The festival has been growing each year, attracting thousands of people to enjoy a fantastic day of outdoor activities.

Start the day at 8am wandering through the park's biggest market of the year before making your way through activities that will culminate with Bendigo Bank's monster fireworks display just after sunset.

Look to the skies to see the colourful array of kites of all shapes and sizes being flown by world-class professionals that travel from throughout Australia for this event.

Fly your own kite alongside professionals who can offer advice on kite-flying techniques.

Blokart rides are a bucket load of fun. Trish Bowman

There will be a kit kite workshop, where your own kite can be made. New-look kit kites are available this year, with prizes awarded for best decorated in three categories (up to Year 2, Year 3-4 and open).

Enjoy the carnival atmosphere with rides, games, face painting, entertainment and plenty of food and drink available.

Entertainment will include Daniel Miller, the Rockhampton Pipe Band, the Irish/Scottish Dancers and Shawazza.

Or head down to Fishermans Beach for more activities.

There will be Blokarts and sail boats to try with guidance from experts and a flare demonstration by local Coast Guard members.

Try your hand at sand sculpturing - competition entry is free and you might win a prize.

Or form a team of four and enter the wacky beach games that will be a test of your co-ordination and skills.

Mackenzie Prosser enjoys the slide at the Festival of the Wind. Trish Bowman

Prizemoney will go to the winning teams' nominated charities in two categories: over 16s prizes - first $1000, second $600, third $400; under 16s prizes - firs $400, second $200, third $100.

Be an early bird and get your team entry in, for details and registration phone Ellie on 0429384806.

Don't miss the opportunity to win one of the great prizes donated by GKI Hideaway, Rainforest Ranch Retreat Byfield, Sandcastles 1770 and Freedom Fast Cats. Buy a ticket in the raffle that will be drawn at the festival.

Festival co-ordinator Jackie Senior praised sponsors and thanked community volunteers for assisting the Lions in the running of the festival and invited families to come to the beach to enjoy a wonderful day's activities.

"It's a great atmosphere and there really is something for everyone,” she said.

"Just come and be carefree and enjoy the age-old pleasure of kite flying.”