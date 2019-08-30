Plenty to do at Tropicana: Big list of activities, workshops

THE LINE up of activities, entertainment, and workshops has just been released for Tropicana, the free family-friendly festival all about celebrating nature.

Council's Environment Spokesperson Councillor Drew Wickerson said he is excited to announce the variety of activities for participants at this year's event on Saturday, September 14.

"More than 3000 participants came down to the Botanic Gardens for Tropicana last year, and this year is shaping up to be even bigger,” said Cr Wickerson.

"We will also be announcing the winners of council's Sustainability in Action Schools Calendar Competition, and celebrating the schools across the region who have implemented some really incredible sustainability initiatives.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with nature at the Rockhampton Botanic Garden's beautiful bamboo amphitheatre nestled beside Murray lagoon, as well as have a great day out with your family and friends.”

Tropicana will be held at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, September 14.

Activities and workshops

Interactive nature play zone:

Join Nature Play Queensland in the Wearthy Imaginasium nature play zone, where kids can exercise their imagination, give their creativity a workout and build up their self-confidence.

Free native plants:

Local residents can pick up a free native plant pack from the Environmental Sustainability team to help "bring nature back” to their own backyards.

Uno's Garden:

Be immersed into the world of Graeme Bases' Uno's Garden. Join Uno for regular interactive book readings in his garden filled with fascinating and extraordinary animals created by local artist Nora Hanasy. Will you spot a feathered Frinklepod, a Lumpybum, or a Snortlepig?

Nature Play Passports:

Bring your Nature Play Passport along to Tropicana 2019 and show it to the Environmental Sustainability team to receive your badge and go into the draw to win a nature play kids prize pack. There are also a number of missions in your passport that you can complete at Tropicana.

The Lion and the Mouse Safari:

Children will be enthralled by this creative retelling of the classic Aesop Fable. The show features original lively songs to help kids identify animals and encourage them to copy their sounds and movements. Focusing on positive relationships, the story also highlights an anti-bullying message.

Music:

Feel the rhythm and get your toes tapping along to Junkyard Beats. Using ordinary household items transformed into musical instruments, Junkyard Beats will present a series of high-energy routines at Tropicana 2019 including body and junk percussion and roving performances.

Wildlife habitat workshops:

Help "bring nature back” to your backyard at the encouraging wildlife and wildlife habitat workshops hosted by Capricornia Catchments at 10am and 1pm. Learn how to create a budding butterfly sanctuary, bug hotel, frog haven, busy bee factory, bird choir or nesting place for wildlife in your backyard.

Nature Rocks! Art and craft:

Come and get "nature crafty” with local artist Kelly-Dee Knight and make your very own nature rock, leaf rubbing, or nature creation. Learn about native plants and animals as you craft.

Create a botanical wall hanging:

Create a beautiful botanical wall hanging with materials like scrap fabric, twigs, seed pods, pumice stone and much more. Be guided by local artist Ainslie McMahon to deliver your masterpiece from found botanical items.

Meet the wildlife:

Get up close and encounter some unique Australian wildlife found in our very own backyards with Little Aussie Encounters. Running throughout Tropicana, drop in to experience our diverse wildlife and learn about our responsibility to preserve and protect wildlife.

Tree planting:

Roll up your sleeves and plant a tree on the banks of Murray Lagoon.

Meet local groups and organisations:

Come along and meet some of the incredible local organisations working to protect, maintain, and enhance our local natural environment.

Find out what they're working on, and how you can get involved, right here in our very own backyard.