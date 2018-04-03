Plenty to keep children entertained in Rocky these holidays

NOW THE long weekend has waivered, the fun begins for the children as school holidays have begun this week. Instead of staying at home, there a few events on this week.

1. EVENT CINEMAS

At the movies, a number of children's movie have just been released.

Peter Rabbit, Sherlock Gnomes, Early Man, A Wrinkle in Time all have showings throughout the week at the Rockhampton cinema. For the bigger kids, Ready Player One is on, including 3D sessions.

2. HERITAGE VILLAGE

Activities include feeding the livestock, enjoying rides on the stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus and more.

The village will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays of the school holidays from 9am to 12.

Admission is only $9.50 which includes all rides. One adult free per family, additional adults $9.50. Enclosed shoes must be worn on all rides.

3. KIDSCON SHOPPING CENTRE VISIT:

Get your little ones geared up for KidsCon at CapriCon 2018. Join in the superhero fun with art and craft activities and adventurous story time.

Stockland Rockhampton, Play Centre in the Food Court, April 3, 10am to 12pm.

Allenstown Square, April 4, 10am to 12pm.

4. CAPRICORN CAVES:

Catherdral Cave Tours daily, every hour between 9am to 4pm for the easy walking tour. Family adventure and fossil tours also operating and the rock climbing wall.

Visit www.capricorncaves.

com.au for details.

5. LARRIKIN PUPPETS:

Free colourful and fun for under five.

April 3, 10am to 11am at North Rockhampton Library.

6. POWER RANGERs:

Augmented Reality Colouring at Gracemere Library.

April 4, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

April 6, 9.30am to 11.30am.

7. LIVELY LEGO CLUB:

Get creative and let your imagination run wild with LEGO® bricks at the libraries.

The all age activity encourages play, inquiry and communication in a relaxed setting.

Young children under five years will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer.

Mount Morgan Library, April 4 and 11, 3pm to 4pm.

Gracemere Library, April 6 and 13, 3pm to 4.30pm.

North Rockhampton Library, April 6, 3pm to 4.30pm.

8. ANIME MOVIE AND PIZZA NIGHT:

Discover the beauty of Anime Movies in a relaxed library setting and nibble on pizza and drinks. Ages eight-plus.

Rockhampton City Library, April 4, 6pm to 8pm.

Movie is Your Name 2016 Japanese animated romantic drama film written and directed by Makoto Shinkai and produced by CoMix Wave Films.

North Rockhampton Library, April 9, 6pm to 8pm.

Movie is The Boy and the Beast, a 2015 Japanese animated action adventure fantasy film written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda.

Bookings essential phone 4936 8043.

11. ROBOTICS WORKSHOP:

LEGO® Mindstorm for Beginners (ages 10years plus)

Robotics workshops for young people as part of the lead in events for CapriCon.

Participants must have completed the Beginners session to attend the Advanced workshop or be a competent LEGO® Mindstorm user.

Get in early to book your spot as seats will be limited phone 07 4936 8043.

North Rockhampton Library, April 5 and 12, 10am to 12pm.

11. VIRTUAL REALITY MARKSMEN:

Discover if your eyesight is as good as a superhero by aiming for targets in the Virtual Reality room at the Gracemere Library.

Young marksmen and women are invited to register for this fun, free, VR experience during the holidays as an exciting precursor to CapriCon.

Ages nine-plus.

Bookings are essential phone 4936 8043.

April 6, 9.30am to 11.30am.

13. KIDSCON AT CAPRICON:

KidsCon - Part of Rockhampton Regional Library's CapriCon - Steampunk and Pop Culture Convention.

Ages 0-12, amusement rides, face painting, craft activities, cartoon workshop, storytime at 9:30 and much more.

Rockhampton City Library, April 7, 9.30am to 4pm.

14. ANIME/MANGA DRAWING CLUB:

Keen cartoonists are invited to join a club to practice drawing skills and learn from each other in a supportive learning environment.

Bring your pens, pencils, paper and portfolio to the library every fortnight for a relaxed art experience.

Rockhampton City Library, April 9, 3.30pm to 5pm.

15. OZOBOTS:

Robotics workshops for young people as part of the lead in events for CapriCon.

Get in early to book your spot as seats will be limited , phone 07 4936 8043.

Ages five-plus.

North Rockhampton Library, April 10, 10am to 11am and 3pm to 4pm.

16. ART GALLERY:

April 3: Printmaking and bookmaking. Monoprinting with gelatine plates and stencils, as well as making their own stencils or using leaves and feathers. They will then turn these beautiful pages into a pamphlet stich journal to take home and treasure forever.

April 5: Origami-style folding and collaging. Make a mini fold-out journal using a magic book fold. They will use old postage stamps and other trinkets to create a hard-cover collage for their fold-out book.

April 10: Experimental printmaking. Young artists will create relief plates from cardboard, incorporating foam shapes, lace, fabric, string, feathers, and much more. By applying watercolours, they will make a range of relief prints with their plate, as well as experimenting with different colours, layering prints, and using each other's plate designs. Each artist will take home several prints, including one displayed in a CD case frame.

April 12: Mixed media map. Design and draw a sketch map, use techniques such as staining, aging and collaging, and add authentic map features such as a compass rose, a cartouche and a legend to create a rustic and ancient-looking map.

Price: $25 or $22 for Friends of the Gallery (price per session, all materials included).

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade)

Who: Recommended ages 10 to 16 interested in drawing, print-making, map-making, or collaging. No experience necessary.

Parking: Victoria Parade or Bolsover Car Park behind the gallery.

12. MOVIE AFTERNOON:

Are you 12-25 years old? Looking for free activities during the school holidays?

Come along to a movie afternoon pizza, popcorn and drinks provided.

Headspace Rockhampton, 155 Alma St, April 4, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.