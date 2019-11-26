Plenty to see and do for travelling family

Bloggers Paul and Katie Guerin with their son Jasper AKA The Feel Good Family have documented their travels through the Gladstone region. Photo: Paul Henry Photography

Bloggers Paul and Katie Guerin with their son Jasper AKA The Feel Good Family have documented their travels through the Gladstone region. Photo: Paul Henry Photography

LAST week, while parked at a campsite on the Yeppoon coast, Paul Guerin woke up in the Coromal caravan he now calls home with a gut instinct that something was wrong.

Paul's wife, Katie, said her husband has always possessed finely tuned extra senses.

"He got up in the middle of the night with the feeling something was not right, and he looked out the window and the sky was glowing.

"There was a fire directly opposite the caravan park we were in."

Katie, said that "thankfully" fire crews were on site and able to extinguish the blaze, but "it did give us a wake-up call and made us realise there were some things we hadn't planned for".

With their three-year-old son Jasper, the Guerins left their Gold Coast home on Father's Day this year - they recently travelled through Gladstone and its surrounds, mostly avoiding bushfire hot spots - and they've been documenting their journey on Facebook and Instagram as The Feel Good Family in the hope of inspiring others to travel with their young ones.

Katie and Paul are drawing on the skills they've gained while working in careers of event production, performance, and television to also create a documentary-style account of their travels, Family Travel Australia, which is uploaded to YouTube every Sunday at 6.30pm.

This week, the family of "caravanning novices" is travelling to Bundaberg, but already they're planning when they can return to Gladstone.

"I found the Gladstone region really fascinating in how industrial and beautiful it is," Katie said.

"I didn't know what to expect so it was a really lovely surprise to see how beautiful the harbour is.

"I've been blown away by the regional areas and the amount of free things there are to do like splash zone areas and incredible playground structures."

She said she "loved" 1770 and Agnes Water "and how relaxed it is".

"We did an afternoon cruise with LARC! Tours which was such a unique experience."

Katie said their guide Macca showed them the region "from a different perspective".

They also visited Gary and Denise at the Agnes Water Horizons Kangaroo Sanctuary which - for a couple of wildlife experts and nature lovers - was "very close to our hearts".

"We did the paperbark forest trail in Agnes and Jasper loved it. We've had a great time and we'll definitely be back to explore more of the region."

On the road now for 12 weeks, Katie said they were still pinching themselves.

"I'm not sure if we feel like this is our life now or just a wonderful thing we're doing for a small amount of time.

"We've given ourselves two years but already we're getting the feeling we're going to need longer."

After returning to the Gold Coast for Christmas, Katie said they'll begin the journey to Tasmania where they will celebrate her 40th birthday early next year.

Having met while working at Australia Zoo, Katie said she and Paul share a passion for wildlife, exploring and "blue sky conversations", and it was a discussion about "following your dreams if money was no object" that led to their current adventure.

"I put that question to Paul, that if money wasn't an issue, what would you do, and he said, 'I want to be with you guys and travel'.

"So that was the moment the crazy idea was born, and then it was 18 months in planning."