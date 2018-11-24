Plot thickens in investigation into Upper Dawson Rd crash

TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 3pm: Queensland Police have ruled out intoxication as a cause behind the crash this morning at the end of Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown.

They said the male driver returned negative readings for alcohol and drugs tests.

Consequently, no charges have been laid.

Police will continue their investigation into the cause of the crash and are currently exploring the possibility that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

EARLIER: EARLY reports indicate an intoxicated driver crashed their vehicle in Allenstown this morning.

The crash involving a blue Commodore sedan, is believed to have occurred at 10.30am this morning on Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown, close to Frank Forde Park and the Bruce Highway.

Two Queensland Police vehicles are currently on the scene.

Officers confirmed that no one was injured or trapped in the vehicle and investigations are continuing.

It was expected that a charge or multiple charges would be laid in the coming hours.

More to follow.