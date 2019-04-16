Menu
Crime

Plumber's brush with the law while working away from home

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
16th Apr 2019 4:34 PM
A PLUMBER working in Rockhampton caught himself in trouble with police after a night out on the town.

Torren Manu Daniel Ramos-Martin, 20, lives in Brisbane but was working in Rockhampton when he went out clubbing and ran into trouble with police about 3.25am on March 31.

Police prosecutor Constable David Longhurst said police were talking to Ramos-Martin about an incident on the corner of William St and Quay Lane and gave him a move-on direction about 3.25am.

He said the defendant walked away and stopped outside Subway, with police having to speak to him again about moving out of the area.

Const Longhurst said Ramos-Martin walked across the intersection and stopped outside the Giddy Goat where police spoke with him again.

He said the defendant walked off and got into an argument with people in the middle of East St.

Police had to stand between him and the others to stop the argument.

Ramos-Martin apologised to the court and was ordered to pay $1250 in fines. No convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

