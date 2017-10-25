Plumbers top tradie rich list

IF YOU'RE looking for a high paying job, the trade industry may be the place for you.

Service Seeking has revealed that in Queensland, the pay rate has increased for tradies like plumbers by 51 percent since last year, taking their hourly rate from $79.77 to $82.64.

Earning more than most Australian attorneys, the startling pay check can be attributed not only to the laborious work involved in the trade professions, but also to the years of hands-on training.

Peter Griffin. Contributed

Peter Griffin, a third-year electrician apprentice, left his job as a software consultant to work for Firelec in Rockhampton.

Firelec has sent five apprentices, including Mr Griffin, to CQUniversity and CQ TAFE over the past nine-and-a-half years.

"After working in IT for 10 years I decided I wanted to get out of the office - that I wanted a challenge," Mr Griffin said earlier this year.

"At Firelec you need the smarts and the tool knowledge and I could see that having the IT background allowed a good changeover.

In this job I get to work with fire panels and programming so there's a lot more hardware involved."

The teachers at CQUniversity placed great importance on teaching Mr Griffin the science of electricity at the very beginning of his training, making his work at Firelec much easier to understand.

Firelec's co-owner Steve Carswell realised after completing his own apprenticeship at CQ TAFE, the importance of industry training, and has placed his trust in the education facility to develop his apprentices into competent and skilled electricians.

"Ray Buckle was actually my teacher and he is still there training our apprentices," Mr Carswell said earlier this year.

Another CQ TAFE alumni that puts his faith in the CQ educators is Active Gear owner, Percy Dawson, who has sent 15 of his new automotive mechanical apprentices to the same teacher for training that knows will be of the highest quality.

"When I first started Active Gear I did in-house training, but it just didn't work and I ended up sending them to TAFE," Mr Dawson said.

"Quite a few of my apprentices have gone on to bigger and better things."

The automotive training is also quite extensive, training the recruits on older cars so they have a wide and thorough understanding of all vehicles.

With such an impressive and successful turnout of the students graduating from apprenticeships, it's understandable why the industry workers are raking in the cash.