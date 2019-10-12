Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.
Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.
Politics

PM appalled by war grave attacks

by Colin Brinsden
12th Oct 2019 1:47 PM

SCOTT Morrison is appalled by reports that Commonwealth war graves in Israel have been daubed with swastikas, saying such anti-Semitic attacks can also been seen in Sydney and Melbourne cemeteries.

"This is disgusting, appalling and nothing other than just hate filled desecration of our own diggers, our light horsemen and it is terribly upsetting," the prime minister told reporters in Suva during a brief official visit to Fiji.

Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.

He said Australians have been targeted, including members of parliament, with anti-Semitic trolling on their Twitter accounts and defacing of their images.

"So let's not kid ourselves. It is close to home, and it has got to be stamped out," he said.

More Stories

Show More
anti-semitic attacks antisemitism prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    SOAKED: Over 110mm falls in overnight storms

    premium_icon SOAKED: Over 110mm falls in overnight storms

    Weather Rain, hail, and shine sums up the start to the weekend in CQ.

    VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    News You spoke, we listened — vote for your favourite childcare educator and centre

    Mayor’s Desk: GKI to kick start the future of CQ’s tourism

    premium_icon Mayor’s Desk: GKI to kick start the future of CQ’s tourism

    News Welcome news for Great Keppel Island the region’s tourism future