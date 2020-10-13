PM begins Rockhampton visit at Pt Curtis plant
The Prime Minister Scott Morrison spent time chatting with Hastings Deering staff and apprentices south of Rockhampon after he touched down in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
There was no repeat of the demonstrations in Brisbane during which his car was vandalised with red paint.
The Prime Minister and Michelle Landry MP met with apprentices at the Pt Curtis plant for over a half hour.
He is expected to continue his tour of the region and speak with the press tomorrow, ahead of the LNP’s bid for election later this month.