PM begins Rockhampton visit at Pt Curtis plant

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits apprentices at the Hastings Deering plant in Rockhampton

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits apprentices at the Hastings Deering plant in Rockhampton

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison spent time chatting with Hastings Deering staff and apprentices south of Rockhampon after he touched down in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Michelle Landry MP meet with apprentices Ryan Semple and Taylah Rosso at the Hastings Deering plant in Rockhampton

There was no repeat of the demonstrations in Brisbane during which his car was vandalised with red paint.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with apprentices Damien Broom and Nat Smith at the Hastings Deering plant in Rockhampton

The Prime Minister and Michelle Landry MP met with apprentices at the Pt Curtis plant for over a half hour.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison gives a thumbs up to apprentices at the Hastings Deering plant in Rockhampton

He is expected to continue his tour of the region and speak with the press tomorrow, ahead of the LNP’s bid for election later this month.