PM drafts proposal for national vaccine passport

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to present a draft proposal to next week's national cabinet meeting that would allow vaccinated Australians to travel between states in the event of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Federal and state departments have been working on a vaccine record plan to deal with the movement of vaccinated Australians when border restrictions are suddenly imposed, ensuring people are not left stranded, The Australian reports.

State leaders have recently questioned the timing and effectiveness of an internal vaccine passport. But the Morrison Government has said the move does not amount to one, and instead is a practical measure where a vaccinated individual would not need to apply for an entry pass to travel between states impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

NEW VACCINE PLEDGE AS PFIZER SUPPLIES SET FOR BOOST

A significant increase in supplies of the Pfizer vaccine could allow every Australian to be fully immunised against COVID-19 by the end of the year, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) boss has said.

The federal government has promised two million Pfizer doses would be available each week from the start of October, meaning every Australian who wants to get the jab could have both doses by the end of December.

Federal health Minister Greg Hunt said approximately 4.5 million Pfizer doses were expected in Australia by the end of June, increasing to seven million doses of Pfizer in both the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

"Pfizer (will supply) 40 million vaccines (to Australia), heavily weighted towards the last quarter (and) subject to supply," Mr Hunt told media on Sunday.

"They will be made available on a whole population basis."

Mr Hunt hoped the bolstered Pfizer supplies would allay fears for those aged over 50 and who were eligible, but hesitant, to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine due to rare cases of a serious blood clotting disorder.

"Do not wait to get vaccinated. If you are in a qualifying group, please come forward now," he also said on Sunday.

The government's sluggish rollout forced international travel to be pushed back to mid-2022, a grim revelation in the federal budget released earlier this month.

But AMA president, Dr Omar Khorshid, said the increased supplies were a timely boost, especially while Australians had a degree of vaccine hesitancy.

"Yeah it's great news for the overall vaccine program and Australia's chances of seeing out this pandemic," Dr Khorshid told NCA NewsWire.

"We should now have every opportunity to vaccinate every Australian by the end of the year."

Health Minister Greg Hunt wants to speed up the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Dr Khorshid said another significant breakthrough was the European drug regulator last week revising its advice on storage of the Pfizer vaccine.

It was previously thought the Pfizer, after it had thawed from freezer transportation, could only be stored in a fridge for five days.

However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Pfizer vials could now be stored in a fridge for up to a month.

"That will make a huge difference; it was a massive logistical challenge previously because we just didn't have the capacity to distribute Pfizer vaccines and then only be able to store them for five days," he said.

Currently, almost 3.5 million Australians had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Australia will bolster its supplies of the Pfizer from June. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor

Dr Khorshid said fully vaccinating every Australian before 2022 would be a tall order but still achievable.

"It's going to be a big challenge; maintaining a supply of 2 million doses a week is an awful lot of vaccines," he said.

"It's a much bigger challenge than what we're doing at the moment. We've got around 10 million Australians under the age of 50; that's 20 million doses for the big final phase of the rollout - as well as any leftover Australians from phases 1a, 1b and 2a.

"But we can do it. We'd be keen to see a big push from government to convince hesitant Australians to get out and get their vaccines and hopefully put this pandemic in our rear view."

GPS FRUSTRATED OVER JAB ROLLOUT

Australian GPs are walking away from the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, "frustrated" at the lack of supply and challenges of managing constant changes to the program.

Dr Karen Price, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), said she was not sure whether media reports of 200 GPs leaving the program were correct, but she knew some had already left.

The RACGP revealed in February this year that more than 4600 general practices had been approved to administer the vaccines.

President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Dr Karen Price is concerned the COVID vaccine rollout might not be viable for some practices. Picture: Supplied

According to a statement released to the media on Friday by the Federal Department of Health, 4398 GPs were actually providing vaccination services.

Dr Price told News Corp that doctors were frustrated by the load of having to "manage constant changes" to the vaccination program, as well as supply issues and negative media surrounding the safety of the vaccines.

"The program has been frustrating and challenging because of supply issues and negative media and big success with COVID," she said.

She said Australia was not seeing the high infection rates and deaths that other countries were - and in these countries vaccination take-up, when offered, tended to be higher.

"If we got infection rates like India we would have many more taking up the vaccine. Because the risk benefit ratio would change," she said.

Dr Price said it was vital Australians embraced the vaccination program and that governments supported doctors to increase uptake.

"The vaccine program has to succeed - we need to vaccinate as many people as possible," she said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt (R) arrives at a press conference with Commodore Eric Young of the Vaccine Operations Centre at Eramosa Family Medical Centre, Somerville. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

It comes as Victoria is leading the nation's COVID-19 vaccine race with 20,000 more people inoculated than in New South Wales.

Victoria has vaccinated 334,259 people compared to just 314,613 in NSW but Australia's biggest state is fast catching up through the opening of a mass vaccination clinic in Sydney.

Queensland has vaccinated 178,372 people, South Australia 87,166, Tasmania 53,816, ACT 41,151, the Northern Territory 25,961 and Western Australia 139,289.

These figures do not include the people vaccinated by GPs or those in aged care because these shots are being delivered by the Australian Government.

The secret to Victoria's success is it has made getting a vaccine as easy as possible with 30 state vaccination centres, some of which are walk-in clinics with no appointment needed.

By contrast, NSW is requiring everyone who wants to attend its one mass vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park to make a booking through a sometimes difficult-to-use online system.

Australia's vaccine rollout is more than four million doses behind schedule and experts are concerned we are vulnerable to a virus outbreak.

People attend the mass vaccination hub at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne. Picture AAP Image/Luis Ascui

Lack of vaccine supply is no longer an issue, in fact we're not using all the supply we have.

There are now around 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered each week but only a third of them - 434,000 last week - made it into people's arms.

Experts are urging Australians aged over 50 not to put off their jab.

People who wait for the Pfizer jab in October could be caught out if there is another outbreak when vaccine centres would be overwhelmed with demand.

"Take the opportunity to now get vaccinated because there's a reasonable chance that it will spread in Australia at some time, and when it spreads, then you might be able to get in the door for the queues," Australian National University infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon said.

People wait in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at the Olympic Park Vaccination Hub in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

He added other countries which had good control like Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and South Korea were facing new infection waves and "we've got winter coming" when the virus is more likely to spread.

It takes up to two weeks for the vaccines to deliver a proper immune response so getting jabbed during an outbreak could be too late.

"That is the tragedy of what's happening in India at the moment, even if they can provide a lot of vaccine, it's actually too late for many," former health department chief and government adviser Jane Halton said.

Ms Halton said to get the vaccine rollout on track the government needed sophisticated mass media advertisements and for it to be easier to get a jab.

Another former health department chief professor Stephen Duckett described the vaccine rollout as a "train wreck".

While surveys showed one in three Australians were thinking twice about getting a COVID jab, many were delaying because they thought there was a shortage of vaccine which is no longer the case. Others were worried about side effects from the AstraZeneca shot.

"You have to say to people, we have enough vaccines now we've got enough doses, and if you need vaccination, you can get it," he said.

The government needed to reassure Australians that the blood clot risks from the AstraZeneca jab were tiny with just one person in a million likely to die, Ms Halton said.

"You've got more chance of winning Lotto," she said.

NSW Health said in recent days the state government had administered more vaccinations than any other state.

"NSW Health has seen a fantastic demand for COVID-19 vaccinations at the newly opened Sydney Olympic Park Vaccination Centre, which is now regularly vaccinating more than 5000 people per day," a spokesperson said.

"The centre will begin to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday 24 May to people aged 50 years and over, further boosting the vaccination rollout in NSW."

"A mass vaccination centre will soon be established in Newcastle to serve the city's large population and the people of the surrounding regions."

A spokesman for the Victorian state government said "The moment more Victorians became eligible for the vaccine, we were ready".

"Victoria's mass vaccination sites are easy to access - with a simple phone booking system and walk-ins - stripping away some of the barriers of uptake. It's terrific to see other states now doing the same thing," he said.

The state is now taking bookings for people in priority groups eight under 50 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

People under 50 can call the booking hotline and get an appointment at a vaccination centre providing the Pfizer vaccine: coronavirus.vic.gov.au/who-can-get-vaccinated

