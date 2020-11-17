Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in Tokyo today about Queensland's 2032 Olympic Games bid.

Mr Morrison is outlining the Federal Government's fiscal support for the Queensland Government bid, which includes cost-sharing arrangements on major infrastructure upgrades such as new roads and train services required to host the event.

Hosting the 2032 Olympics would require a second M1 and a Very Fast Train (VFT) network between the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

This would be in addition to the Cross River Rail and Brisbane Live entertainment precincts.

Mr Morrison, who will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga tonight, met Mr Bach and Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates.

Mr Bach has accepted Queensland's bid from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and talks are continuing on whether Queensland will be "invited'' to host the Games.

The selection process for the Olympics has changed and costly bidding wars among countries has now been replaced by "ongoing dialogue'', where countries are asked to present their credentials before the IOC makes a final determination on which bid gets the green light.

Australia faces Qatar, India and Indonesia for the 2032 hosting role.

AOC president John Coates believes a decision could be made around the time of next year's Tokyo Olympics, or at the latest Beijing's Winter Olympics, in early 2022.

Hamilton's Portside, the Bowen Hills railway yards, and the Albion Park Raceway are touted as possible sites for the Games Village and main stadium.

Originally published as PM in Tokyo to push QLD's 2032 Olympics bid