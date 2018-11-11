PM promises every banking misconduct submission will be read

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Michelle Landry speak to The Morning Bulletin's Frazer Pearce amd Michelle Gately in Rockhampton.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Michelle Landry speak to The Morning Bulletin's Frazer Pearce amd Michelle Gately in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK061118apmmorri

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has acknowledged the "enormous angst” caused by banking misconduct in regional areas, promising that more than 9400 submissions to the Royal Commission would not be ignored.

However, he ruled out an expansion to include regional hearings when speaking to The Morning Bulletin during a visit to Rockhampton last week.

Scott Morrison: Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The interim findings of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry were released in early October.

Among the 9400 people who have submitted their stories is Rockhampton businessman Peter Comino, who claims he was forced into bankruptcy in 2011 and believes the Royal Commission must be broadened to include regional hearings and wider terms of reference.

Despite the thousands of submissions, only 27 people have been invited to give evidence at the Commission.

Mr Morrison reassured everyone who had submitted evidence to the enquiry would be listened to, even if they couldn't give testimony before the Commissioner.

Scott Morrison bus. Allan Reinikka ROK071118amorriso

"Every single one of their stories has been told in their submissions and every single one of those submissions has been carefully considered by the Commission, every single last one of them,” he said.

"And they are framing and informing the work that is being done by the Royal Commission.

"It is not my job to second guess the conduct of an independent Royal Commission.

"The banks, I think, have copped quite a hiding so far and some of the regulators have copped quite a hiding as well.

"But equally I think some of the observations have been made that when you make investments in a market economy there are no guarantees either.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen during the announcement of stage 3 of the Gold Coast light rail on the Gold Coast, Monday, November 5, 2018. The light rail line will be extended from Broadbeach South to Burleigh Heads. (AAP Image/Tim Marsden) NO ARCHIVING TIM MARSDEN

Mr Morrison said he would act on the final recommendations of the enquiry.

The Morning Bulletin also spoke to local politicians to gauge their support for an extension of the enquiry.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said regional communities had not been heard adequately.

"There have been some very questionable practices uncovered and regional communities would be particularly susceptible,” he said.

"We need as many chances to be heard and that should include regional hearings.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga also agreed with an extension to regional hearings, saying the February 2019 deadline was "too shallow to get to the bottom of misconduct” in the sector.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the evidence provided to the commission so far had been "shocking”, serving as a "wake up call for the entire finance sector”.

"There would hardly be a region of the country that doesn't have its own case studies and thousands of these have been submitted to the Royal Commission,” she said.

"The Federal Government has repeatedly said that if Commissioner (Kenneth) Hayne asks for more time he will get it.

"At this stage he has not done so.

"Commissioner Hayne has stated that he believes that the most effective way to run the Commission is through case study and each of the submissions that have been received by the Commission have been read and will be taken into account for the purpose of preparing the final report.”

Ms Landry said the Federal Government had also introduced the Banking Executive Accountability Regime, increased civil and criminal penalties for financial misconduct, established the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, appointed a new second Deputy Chair to prosecute misconduct and provided $70.1 million to implement new ASIC strategy.

The next round of hearings, focused on public policy in the wake of revelations, begins on November 19.