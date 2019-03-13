Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to “fully funding” the inquiry. Picture: ThinkStock
A royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to “fully funding” the inquiry. Picture: ThinkStock
Politics

Govt will fund disability royal commission

by Claire Bickers
13th Mar 2019 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROYAL commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to "fully funding" the inquiry.

It will be Australia's seventh royal commission in a decade.

Calling the inquiry could be one of Mr Morrison's final acts as Prime Minister before government goes into caretaker mode ahead of the federal election in May.

Draft terms of reference for the inquiry were released today by Social Services Paul Fletcher and are open for public comment until March 28.

Mr Morrison has been under growing pressure to call the inquiry since mid-February, when the Coalition dragged out Question Time for a record-breaking two and a half hours to avoid losing a vote to Labor on the issue in Parliament.

 

He announced today the Commonwealth would be "fully funding" the royal commission after initially asking the states to jointly fund it.

States and territories have all agreed to take part however.

"This Royal Commission into disabilities is focused on people with disabilities," Mr Morrison said today.

"It's focused on how they have been mistreated, abused, not respected, been held back, not been able to realise their opportunities to live full and complete lives."

Labor will be included in the consultation process for terms of reference, along with people with disability, their families and carers, and other stakeholders.

"We are working methodically through the necessary steps so that we can be in a position in coming weeks to seek the Governor General's approval to establish a Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability," Mr Fletcher said.

More Stories

Show More
disability royal commission editors picks government pm scott morrison

Top Stories

    Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    premium_icon Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    Business Meet the energy and mining expert who reckons unlocking the Galilee will benefit the global environment

    Will Capricornia betting odds paint a clear picture?

    premium_icon Will Capricornia betting odds paint a clear picture?

    Politics The odds are in as CQ punters determine a likely victor

    CQ mum jailed for supplying meth to trafficker

    premium_icon CQ mum jailed for supplying meth to trafficker

    Crime The mum of two has previously been in prison for trafficking

    Five-footed lucky Star survives lethal snake attack in Rocky

    premium_icon Five-footed lucky Star survives lethal snake attack in Rocky

    News ROCKY woman shares snake warning after dog bitten by snake