The inquiry has recommended the Prime Minister apologise to Christine Holgate. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

A Senate inquiry has recommended Scott Morrison apologise to former Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate.

The inquiry was established to investigate the events relating to the resignation of Ms Holgate and whether the Australia Post board exercised its role with due diligence.

It also aimed to examine issues related to the secret Boston Consulting Group review and the future of Australia Post’s service delivery obligations.

“The committee recommends that the Australia Post board and shareholder ministers and the Prime Minister apologise to Ms Holgate for denying her the legal principles of procedural fairness and natural justice in her departure from Australia Post,” the recommendation read.

The inquiry has also recommended Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo resign.

“The committee recommends that the chair of Australia Post resign in acceptance of his responsibility for the organisation’s failings with respect to the Holgate matter, the veracity of his evidence provided to the committee, his capacity to defend the independence of Australia Post and the lack of effective robust policies and financial oversight processes in place throughout his tenure,” the recommendation read.

More to come.

Originally published as PM should apologise to Holgate: inquiry