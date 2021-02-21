PM ‘sickened’ by second Liberal staffer rape claim

Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins who has made shocking claims that she was raped while in the defence industry minister's office in Parliament House, Canberra after a Friday night drinking session in March 2019

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he's "sickened" and "upset" by the bombshell that a second Liberal staffer claims she was raped by the same man allegedly involved in the Brittany Higgins scandal.

Mr Morrison said he became aware of the second incident, claimed to have occurred at the woman's home, only through the media.

"These events truly do sicken me, as they should anyone," Mr Morrison said. "I don't know who she is, nor do we need to know who she is. That is a very distressing event."

Mr Morrison said there was "significant work" to be done about the culture at Parliament House.

"We have a problem in the parliament and the workplace culture that exists there," he said. "This has been a challenging issue for many, many years. I think we would be naive to think it's not a challenge that other workplaces face all around the country. But I agree the parliament should be setting the standard."

Ms Higgins claims she was raped in March 2019 by a fellow staff member in the office of their boss, then ­Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

She said she had to discuss the issue with Senator Reynolds later in the same room, compounding her ­anguish. The Minister did not report it to the Prime Minister, who says he ­retains confidence in Senator Reynolds. The man left the job soon after.

Reports state the second woman met the alleged rapist while working on the 2016 federal election campaign, and that they had stayed in touch in the years since, including after he left Reynolds' office.

The second woman claims they met up last year for dinner and, after the former staffer bought her several drinks, the pair went to her home, where she was allegedly raped.

Brittany Higgins is speaking out to change the culture in parliament and politics.

"If this (the Brittany Higgins incident) had been properly dealt with by the government in 2019 this would not have happened to me,'' she told The Australian newspaper.

But Mr Morrison said the government could not "force" someone to have a matter investigated by police.

"At all times the ministers who had knowledge of the incident that took place at Parliament House … sought to have the matter taken up and ­investigated by the police," Mr Morrison said. "They very much welcome the fact that is now occurring."

Ms Higgins on Friday announced she had re-engaged with Australian Federal Police and would proceed with a formal rape complaint. "I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me in March 2019 and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law," she said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese accused the PM of treating the issue as a political, not a criminal, matter. He said Ms Higgins was "made to feel there would be consequences for her career if she pursued this matter".

"Violence against women and children is a scourge, it is prevalent in all areas of society, but the parliament of Australia should be setting an ­example," Mr Albanese said.

FORMAL COMPLAINT OVER PARLIAMENT 'RAPE'

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Ms Higgins said she has re-engaged with police.

"Today I have re-engaged with Australian Federal Police and will proceed with a formal complaint regarding the crime committed against me in what should be the safest building in Australia," she said.

"By publicly coming forward with my experience in Parliament House, I've sought to achieve two things. Firstly, I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me on 22/23 March 2019 and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law.

"The Australian Federal Police have made assurances to me that they will handle this matter thoroughly and transparently. I would also ask that they handle it in a timely manner as to date, I have waited a long time for justice.

"Secondly, given my experience, I am determined to drive significant reform in the way the Australian parliament handles issues of this nature and treats ministerial and parliamentary staff more generally."

Originally published as PM 'sickened' by second Liberal staffer rape claim