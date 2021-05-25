Menu
Scott Morrison has told colleagues to start raising money for election campaigning, sharing the likely timing of the next federal poll.
PM spills beans on election timing

by Matthew Killoran
25th May 2021 1:42 PM
Prime Minister Scott Morrison quashed talk of an early election, telling colleagues it will be next year but still urged them to start building up the campaign war chest.

This month's budget sparked talk in the Coalition ranks of an early election, potentially as soon as November.

In a bid to quell the rumours, Mr Morrison told a joint Coalition party room meeting this would not be the case.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets behind a sewing machine while selling the budget in Queensland last week. Picture: John Gass
"There's still a year until the next election. The election is next year," he said.

But the Prime Minister said it was also time to start "raising funds and raising friends".

"We need a war chest because we're going to have the biggest war chest thrown at us from the unions and GetUp!" he said.

Mr Morrison talked up the party's chances in the regions and suburbs.

"The values we hold and live by resonate strongly with the regions and suburbs of this country," he said.

It follows the National party retaining the NSW state seat of Upper Hunter at the weekend's by-election, while Labor suffered a 7 per cent swing against its primary vote.

It sparked calls from Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon for the party to reconnect to its blue-collar voters.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese dismissed what he called "shortsighted analysis" of the Upper Hunter results.

"When we were tested at the Federal level in a by-election, not theoretical, Eden-Monaro, a seat that historically has been won by the Government … we were successful with Kristy McBain," Mr Albanese told the ABC on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

