Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."
Politics

PM standing by Centrelink robo-debt scheme

by Daniel McCulloch
18th Sep 2019 9:43 AM

SCOTT Morrison is staring down a class action into Centrelink's controversial robo-debt welfare recovery scheme.

Lawyers are preparing to argue the commonwealth must repay debts collected and provide compensation to those affected.

Recipients of the debt letters are assumed guilty and must prove their innocence.

But more than 160,000 of the welfare agency's automated debt notices are estimated to have contained errors.

The federal government has admitted more than one-quarter of the letters are found to have been wrong.

The prime minister argues many complaints against the scheme have been overstated.

"Where the system needs to be improved then we'll always continue to do that," he told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

"But we won't make any apologies for actually making sure we recover overpaid taxpayers' money."

More Stories

Show More
centrelink benefits robo debt scott morrison

Top Stories

    Sick baby made to wait for hours in Rocky ED

    premium_icon Sick baby made to wait for hours in Rocky ED

    News Dirt tracks smeared across the floor, vomit bags strewn beneath crowded seats, ambulance ramping one after the other, a seven-month-old baby struggling to breathe.

    Kids found after going missing in CQ overnight

    premium_icon Kids found after going missing in CQ overnight

    News Four children, reported missing near Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon have been...

    Live stream of Champion Basketball Schools Queensland

    premium_icon Live stream of Champion Basketball Schools Queensland

    Basketball More than 120 teams from across the state will play

    Police officer sent flying into wall after being kicked

    premium_icon Police officer sent flying into wall after being kicked

    Crime The accused was on bail at the time for obstructing police, wilful damage and other...