PM to pledge $800m for Rocky, so what's for Gladstone?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is pictured during the first day of his blue bus tour in the Gold Coast. He is expected to arrive in Gladstone today. TIM MARSDEN

HE'S eaten pies at Beefy's and splashed $800m at Rockhampton and today Scott Morrison will visit Gladstone as part of his four-day Queensland tour.

Mr Morrison's visit will be the first time a Prime Minister has been to Gladstone since Tony Abbott visited in 2015. Mr Abbott spent an hour mingling with locals at Gladstone Bowls Club, but did not announce any projects or upgrades for the region.

Before that, in 2013, then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd flew in to Gladstone, but he too had no money for the Port City.

His blue campaign bus is expected to make the drive from Rockhampton to Gladstone this morning to continue the campaign aimed at drumming up support for the Liberal National Party in marginal Queensland seats.

Yesterday he arrived in Rockhampton where this morning he is expected to announce a funding commitment of $800m for the $1 billion ring road project.

Today marks day three of his "listening and doing tour".

Starting his tour in south east-Queensland, he visited racegoers at Caloundra yesterday and ate a pie at Beefy's Pies at Kunda Park in Maroochydore.

It's unknown if Mr Morrison will announce any funding commitments for Gladstone.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said Mr Morrison's visit was an opportunity to discuss issues such as home aged care packages and the need for more doctors and specialists.

Mr O'Dowd said another topic on the agenda would be lowering electricity prices.

"I have been fighting for Flynn for almost 10 years now and have delivered over $5 billion," he said.

"So much has been achieved together and I have been pushing and will continue to push the issues that matter."

Mr Morrison will also meet with Gladstone Regional Council, where each department has prepared a brief to present to him.

While remaining coy on when the meeting would take place, Mayor Matt Burnett said they would provide Mr Morrison with an update on economic growth, unemployment, the progress on federally funded projects and grant applications.

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers said he was surprised Mr Morrison had found Gladstone on the map.

Mr Beers pointed to recent announcements by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten for Gladstone, including $100 million for Gladstone Port Access Road and a new MRI licence for Gladstone Hospital.