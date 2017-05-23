PM to read your Debbie stories

DEFYING DEBBIE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce with the Defying Debbie book.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull had heard about Defying Debbie and now he'll get to read its amazing stories after picking up a copy at The Morning Bulletin this week.

Mr Turnbull had stopped in at the Bulletin for an interview with editor Frazer Pearce and reporter Michelle Gately when he was presented with a copy as he left for his next meeting during his Rockhampton visit.

"I've heard about this,” he said as he posed for a photo with Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

The book includes many stories of Central Queenslanders going above and beyond during the cyclone and flood emergency caused by Cyclonbe Debbie's path through the region.

The gloss 132-page book, which costs just $7.50, is on sale now.

When you buy a copy of Defying Debbie you're helping those who suffered in the Severe Tropical Cyclone.

All the proceeds of the sale will be going to the official recovery effort, and will be donated to the charity Givit.org.au, which is delivering goods and services to those in need in both states.

Produced by The Morning Bulletin and News Regional Media, with the support of Suncorp, the book follows Debbie's trail from Bowen to Lismore and features the stories of the State Emergency Service, first responders, the armed forces, volunteers, and everyday people who stepped up in a time of need.

The devastating winds and consequent floods left 10 dead and one missing and cost more than

$1 billion.

Despite all it could throw at us we stepped up and there have been some astounding tales of heroism.

Make sure you purchase your copy at participating newsagents or by calling 1300 361 604 to order direct over the phone (open between 8am-5pm Monday to Friday). Please note a $4 postage fee applies for phone orders.