PM gets rowdy reception in Longman

MALCOLM Turnbull has been heckled by punters at the Sandstone Point Hotel north of Brisbane as he tries to rally votes the day before the Longman by-election.

The Prime Minister mingled with patrons who had gathered for lunch at the hotel, which overlooks Bribie Island.

But his plan to meet and greet was derailed when he was confronted by Toni Lea, a retired public servant.

Ms Lea, 68, accused Mr Turnbull of wanting to cut penalty rates and said this would affect a family member.

As the Prime Minister began reassuring her, he was interrupted by an elderly man who shouted that he wanted to sell the ABC.

"You're a member of the parliamentary friends of the the ABC and your council is now going to sell it," the man yelled at the Prime Minister.

Mr Turnbull hit back. "Rubbish," he replied.

"The ABC will be publicly owned forever."

In chaotic scenes, another elderly woman then walked up to crowd and shouted, "Do not trust the LNP."

As other bemused patrons looked on, Mr Turnbull soon after retreated to the cellar of the hotel.

The Prime Minister later laughed off the incident.

"The lady downstairs is obviously a strong Labor supporter and that's good," he said.

"I meet people all over the country, whether it's in pubs or shopping centres, trains or on ferries and buses. I get around.

"And obviously it's good to hear different points of view, but it gave me the opportunity to point out that in fact Bill Shorten has a record of betraying workers."

As he campaigned in the final day before polls open in the knife-edge seat of Longman, Mr Turnbull said Mr Shorten was hiding from voters.

"Right now Bill Shorten is the missing man," he said.

Mr Turnbull took aim at leadership tensions in Labor, saying it would be an "alternative" if Opposition transport and infrastructure minister Anthony Albanese fronted the media instead of Mr Shorten.

He said the by-election would be close, and taunted his opponent by saying "Labor should be miles ahead but they're not".

He refused to criticise Pauline Hanson for being away from the campaign trail on a European cruise.

The LNP is hoping to win back Longman from Labor with the help of preferences from One Nation voters.

Mr Turnbull said he also met shoppers at Morayfield this morning but his office did not invite the media to witness this.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, it seemed voters still lacked enthusiasm.

Morayfield medical worker Mary Baravi has already lodged her vote for Labor but still didn't seem convinced.

Taking a taxi home after a visit to Caboolture Hospital this morning, she explained that she always voted Labor but this time she only did it to "help the working class".

"I usually follow the politics and all that but not now that Bill Shorten has been there, I reckon he's pathetic," she said.

"I'm always happy to vote Labor but not at this time, I'm just doing it for the working class."

Ms Baravi, who works in the Robina Hospital surgical unit, said she hoped Labor could find some fresh faces to take over the leadership and inspire the party faithful again.

She said the only policy issue she had taken notice of during the nine-week campaign was the Caboolture Hospital, which she said had a "lot to improve on".

On Bribie Island, Michelle Parrant and Lyn Darlington are the closest of friends but there's no way you'll catch them agreeing on who should win tomorrow's by-election in the seat of Longman.

Enjoying their coffee and a crossword together at a table in the trendy Evolve Espresso Bar on Bribie Island, there is no sign of their deeply divided political opinions.

Ms Darlington, who has lived on the island for 22 years, said she was voting for the LNP.

"I have a real distrust of Labor and nothing's changed that," she said.

"I've had social interactions with a lot of them and I really just don't like the attitude.

"The reason why I vote for the liberals is I've always been in business and everything works better under a liberal government - business always went better as soon as liberals got in because confidence went up."

Ms Darlington said the political mudslinging had been unbearable in the lead-up to the election.

"You just get so over hearing all this stuff because one side brings something up and then the other says something else," she said.

"They'll dig up anything.

"You'd never know the truth. There's lying on both sides."

While her friend Ms Parrant agrees she's sick of the "constant lies", that's where their agreement ends.

"I'm opposite to Lyn - I voted for Susan Lamb and I've always been a Labor voter," she said.

"Susan Lamb has been very good to us."

Ms Parrant said her husband and sister both lost their jobs in the Newman government's cut.

"I look at what's on offer and I don't really like them (the LNP)," she said.

"At the end of the day I don't really listen to their promises because both sides lie."