Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
News

PM wants hotspot suburbs shutdown

by Samantha Maiden
30th Jun 2020 11:46 AM

Scott Morrison is urging Victoria to issue shutdown orders now or risk the coronavirus outbreak in the state getting even worse.

The new shutdowns could force around one million Melburnians to work from home and not leave their local government areas.

News.com.au has confirmed the Morrison Government has urged the Victorian Premier to act as the state confirmed 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Around 10 schools in Victoria have now been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after cases were detected.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has refused to rule out the shutdowns and an announcement is now expected today.

"That is not our preference but we'll do it if we need to," Mr Andrews said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Masks could become mandatory

      Masks could become mandatory
      • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Numbers 31-40

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Numbers 31-40

        News Collator, publican, coach, patron... who made our Top 50 Most Influential list?

        NAMED: 60+ businesses impacted by major CQ firm liquidation

        premium_icon NAMED: 60+ businesses impacted by major CQ firm liquidation

        News FTI Consulting was appointed as an administrator on February 5, 2018 however the...

        Quad bike and ATV ‘panic buying’ as end of imports looms

        premium_icon Quad bike and ATV ‘panic buying’ as end of imports looms

        News There have been four quad bike/side-by-side accidents reported in Central...

        UPDATE: Trucks removed from road after multiple collision

        premium_icon UPDATE: Trucks removed from road after multiple collision

        News Police remain on scene to conduct traffic control.