Subscribe Today's Paper
PM's embarrassing island blunder

by Alle McMahon
9th Jan 2020 5:19 AM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been left red-faced after telling residents on Kangaroo Island it was lucky no-one died in the region's devastating bushfires last week.

Two people lost their lives when fires ripped across the island on Friday, destroying more than 150000 hectares of land and the world-famous Southern Ocean Lodge.

Bush pilot Dick Lang and his youngest son Clayton, a leading plastic surgeon, died while trying to return to their family property, a statement from their family said.

But on his visit to the island with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall today, Mr Morrison was captured on video telling locals "thankfully we've had no loss of life".

"Two. We've lost two," one person then replied.

"Two. Yes two, that's quite right. I was thinking about firefighters firstly," Mr Morrison said.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told ABC News the group had been discussing "firefighting efforts" at the time.

Meanwhile an emergency warning is in place for a fast-moving and uncontrolled bushfire near the Eyre Highway in Western Australia's southeast.

Emergency services have warned lives and homes are in danger after the blaze breached containment lines in several places on Wednesday evening.

