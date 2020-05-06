PM’s reaction to viral TikTok trend

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed his thoughts on the 'Andrew' viral TikTok trend during a Facebook Live today.

The "Andrew not running press conferences" line became a viral meme after Mr Morrison told ABC political editor Andrew Probyn he wasn't going to take his question.

During a Facebook Live with news.com.au on Tuesday night, Mr Morrison was shown a clip that mocks his response.

"I have seen that one, it's pretty good, that music has been used on a few others," Mr Morrison said with a laugh.

"I'm glad people are enjoying those press conferences, I mean not many people watch press conferences as you know.

"I think people have been surprised at some of the interaction that regularly occurs between politicians and journalists at these pressers.

"I think they've found that all a bit fascinating, but if it's entertained people, you know, happy to be doing that."

Scott Morrison during a Facebook Live with news.com.au.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Mr Morrison told Aussies not to expect the virus to be eradicated from Australia.

"There obviously will be cases in a whole bunch of workplaces," Mr Morrison said.

"When we get back to what I'd call a 'COVID-safe Australia' - which is what we're aiming to get back to, when a lot of the restrictions will be able to be pared away - there will still be cases.

"I mean, it won't be eradicated. There will still be outbreaks.

"The goal is not to bring it down to zero. That's not a practical expectation. It is to ensure that we can keep on top if, that if there are outbreaks we can shut them down, that when people contract it we can isolate them, and we can ensure that the health system remains in a position to be able to respond.

"That way we can get the economy open and we can stay on top of the coronavirus."

Asked when the Bunnings sausage sizzle would reopen, he jokingly acknowledged its status as an "essential service", and said it was "certainly be on my list" of things he's looking forward to.

