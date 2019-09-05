PNG dominates in Hockey 5s to kick off Rocky's Oceania Cup

HOCKEY: To raise the curtain on the 2019 Oceania Cup in Rockhampton, the Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s players were the first to be seen in action.

Across all five days of the tournament, Pacific Island nations including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa and Solomon Islands were competing in the Hockey 5's.

To allow for the late arrival of the Tongan teams, scheduling was shuffled around, pitting PNG's men's and women teams against the Solomon Islands.

Both the men and women's PNG teams started the competition well, handing heavy defeats to the Solomon Islands.

Don't miss 2019's premier hockey event, right here in regional Queensland. Proudly supported by the Rockhampton Regional Council.

Wednesday Results

9am game - Women: Papua New Guinea 5 defeated Solomon Islands 1

Goal scorers: PNG: Eileen Solien (2), Mary Hebei (2), Miriam Ilumpui; SOL: Jeremy Ghailobo

10am game - Men: Papua New Guinea 5 defeated Solomon Islands 5 - 2

Goal scorers: PNG: Jersey Dusty, Barry Ilumpui, Eddie Lowah, Hussein Lowah, Ignatius Pou; SOL: Ralph Masae, Henry Suimae.

2pm game - Women: Papua New Guinea 8 defeated Solomon Islands 1

Goal scorers: PNG: Mary Hebei (2), Mary Potuan (4), Eileen Solien (2); SOL: Claudia Votu

3pm game - Men: Papua New Guinea 4 - Solomon Islands 1

Goal scorers: PNG: Hussein Lowah (3), Polangou Molean; SOL: Paul Luiramo

0800 M 1 Papua New Guinea V Samoa

0900 M 1 Solomon Is V Tonga

1000 W 1 Samoa V Tonga

1100 W 1 Papua New Guinea V Solomon Is

1400 M 2 Fiji V Samoa

1500 M 2 Papua New Guinea V Tonga

1600 W 2 Fiji V Tonga

1700 W 2 Samoa V Solomon Is

The 2019 Oceania Cup will take place in Rockhampton, Queensland from Wednesday 4 September - Sunday 8 September.

This Olympic qualifying event will see both the Australian and New Zealand men's and women's hockey teams vying for a place in Tokyo 2020.

Six test matches will be played across three days (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) with Pacific Island nations including Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa and Solomon Islands to compete in an Intercontinental Hockey 5's competition across all five days.

In addition, a special 'Legends' match will be held to mark the 15th Anniversary of Australia's gold medal victory in Athens, featuring home grown heroes Mark Knowles, Jamie Dwyer.

WHAT IS THE OCEANIA CUP?

Olympic qualification will be up for grabs at the 2019 Oceania Cup with the winners of the men's and women's competitions automatically booking their place at Tokyo 2020. The runners-up will face an Olympic qualifier in October/November.

The 2019 Oceania Cup is the 11th edition of the tournament which was first held in 1999. The Kookaburras have won all 10 men's titles, while the Hockeyroos have won seven women's titles with the New Zealand women's team triumphing three times.

Start: 8:00am Wednesday 4th September 2019

End: 11:00pm Sunday 8th September 2019

Location: Kalka Shades Hockey Fields

