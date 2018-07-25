PNG students at CQU are on a mission for their community

LEARNING MISSION: First Secretary Raquel Painap, with new CQUniversity students Roger Dutro, Elizabth Nukuitu, Margyanne Senni and Treasurer Philo Cheung.

LEARNING MISSION: First Secretary Raquel Painap, with new CQUniversity students Roger Dutro, Elizabth Nukuitu, Margyanne Senni and Treasurer Philo Cheung. Allan Reinikka ROK250718acqupng5

JAMILLA Cheung is on a mission for her people.

It's an important mission focused on higher education as that will not only be the key to Ms Cheung's future but also for the future aspirations of her entire community.

She is one of 28 new and continuing students attending CQUniversity's Rockhampton campus from the Papua New Guinea's autonomous island province of Bougainville.

The island's residents have invested heavily in these students and were counting on them to gain a vital education in a variety of fields to bring home to enrich and develop Bougainville.

A business leader of the future, Ms Cheung, 21, has enjoyed immersing herself in the Central Queensland education experience and appreciated the opportunity to learn much more than she otherwise would.

BRIGHT FUTURE: CQU student Jamilla Cheung is studying to be a future business leader for Bougainville. Allan Reinikka ROK250718acqupng2

"I did a Certificate IV last year as a bridging course and now I am attending a Bachelor of Business as an undergraduate student at Central Queensland University,” Ms Cheung said.

"[At the end of it] I'm hoping to be good in business and I'm hoping to start up a business if that's possible.

She couldn't wait to return home to recommend the experience to others in the community.

Some of Bougainville's VIPs, representing the Office of the Governor of Bougainville Province - First Secretary Raquel Painap and Treasurer Philo Cheung - visited CQUniversity yesterday to see how the students were progressing.

Ms Painap manages the program in conjunction with CQU and said she very pleased with the student's educational journey and noted how they were coming out of their shells.

"I have seen changes, the students when I brought them first, they were shy, they could not communicate and interact with other people and we really had to [try to] get them to talk,” Ms Painap said.

PROUD STAKEHOLDERS: First Secretary to the Governor of Bougainville Province Raquel Painap with Associate Vice-Chancellor Kim Harrington, are pleased to see the progress the students were making. Allan Reinikka ROK250718acqupng4

"But now they have made friends, they are interacting, their communication skills have improved and they are doing very well.

"Five of them are doing engineering and it is a great achievement for us.

"We are hoping they complete their schooling successfully and go home and help their people in Bougainville.”

CQUniversity's Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region) Kim Harrington said the program commenced in 2017, with the first cohort of 12 students starting in March 2017 and graduating in December 2017.

She said the first cohort had returned in Term 1 2018 to continue studying undergraduate programs in Business and Engineering and were joined on Monday by a second cohort of 16 students who would commence the Certificate IV in Business.

"It's a business qualification, plus it's English, plus it's Mathematics, preparing them for courses of Bachelor of Business and Bachelor of Engineering,” Ms Harrington said.

"The preparatory program is 40 weeks, with the holidays, they're basically here for almost 12 months and then it will either be a three or four year degree when they continue on.

"It's about them going back to become professions in their sectors and help the economic development, growth and the education of their own people to build their own capacity.”

