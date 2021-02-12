P!nk and Willow spread pop sunshine

Pop mother and daughter duo P!nk and Willow Sage Hart have mined musical gold with their gorgeous surprise duet Cover Me In Sunshine.

The proud mumma and her nine-year-old daughter recorded the new song at their Californian farm, telling fans they simply wanted to put some "sweetness" into the world.

Pink and husband Carey Hart and their children Willow and four-year-old son Jameson have spent most of the past year in isolation after the pop superstar and her little boy contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

P!nk piggybacking her daughter up the pop charts. Picture: Supplied by P!nk

"This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It's also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher," P!nk told fans.

"Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too."

She teased the sweet, acoustically-driven pop song with her first TikTok clip earlier in the week featuring Willow singing the chorus.

"Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me in good times/ Tell me that the world's been spinning/ Since the beginning and everything will be all right/ Just cover me in sunshine," Willow sings.

In another video, Jameson hilariously recited the lyrics in metal rock style.

The mother and daughter act first teamed up to sing A Million Dreams for a revamped edition of The Greatest Showman soundtrack in 2018.

They again delighted fans with their rendition of the heartwarming cover of The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) by Nat King Cole for The Disney Holiday Singalong last year.

P!nk has often cited her daughter as an inspiration and struck a resounding chord around the world with her powerful speech about what constitutes beauty when accepting an MTV award in 2017.

Cover Me In Sunshine follows her One Too Many duet with Keith Urban which hit top 10 on the ARIA charts and remains in the top 50 five months after its release.

"Music is a balm for the soul and there has never been a more important time to just stop trying to be cool and just start having some fun, and this song was exactly that," P!nk said of One Too Many.

"It is fun, it's catchy, kids love it, it's fun to dance around to, it's simple, it's cute and I'm all about simple and fun these days.

"And also, Keith is the nicest human being you would ever want to meet in your entire life. He is heart-on-your-sleeve, what you see is what you get, talent for days - he is kindness personified."

Originally published as P!nk and Willow spread pop sunshine