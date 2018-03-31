Pocock's comeback inspires the Brumbies

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano, tackled by The Reds' James Tuttle in Round 3, is excited to have David Pocock back in the line-up.

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano, tackled by The Reds' James Tuttle in Round 3, is excited to have David Pocock back in the line-up. DAN PELED

RUGBY UNION: Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano will do something tonight he never thought was possible again.

The key playmaker will link with long-time teammate David Pocock when the Wallaby flanker makes his Super Rugby return.

The significance of reuniting on the field with Pocock was not lost on Lealiifano when he spoke yesterday ahead of the Brumbies clash at home with the NSW Waratahs in a crucial Australian conference showdown.

Pocock returns from a knee injury, which came after a 12-month sabbatical, and Lealiifano spent almost a year out of the game battling leukaemia.

"That's what makes it pretty special to run out again with him - it's something I'm very grateful for,” Lealiifano said.

"It's amazing to see him (Pocock) in Brumbies colours. Just to get his qualities as a leader will be important for us, and the boys are really getting a boost out of having him around.”

While emotions are set to run high in Pocock's comeback at GIO Stadium, Lealiifano said it seemed to have been one of the tamer build-ups to a game against the Waratahs.

But there is still plenty on the line as the fierce rivals both look to keep in touch with the Melbourne Rebels, who have broken away at the top of the conference.

The Waratahs are two points ahead of the Brumbies thanks to a draw against the Sharks in Durban, but both sides have won two matches.

"It (the rivalry) is always there and guys who have played here in the past know the history, but we haven't touched on it too much this week because that drains a lot of energy,” Lealiifano said.

After the Brumbies' six changes for their last-start win against the Sharks, Pocock is the side's only inclusion, at No.7, with Tom Cusack forced to the bench.

For the Waratahs, coach Daryl Gibson has handed powerhouse winger Taqele Naiyaravoro his first start of the season.

Former Wallaby Curtis Rona has shifted to the centres and Lalakai Foketi finds himself on the bench.

Gibson said his team was prepared for the new-look Brumbies, who have shifted to a more up-tempo game style this season under coach Dan McKellar.

"Obviously the Brumbies are attempting to change what they do with the ball. They're running a lot more, particularly in their own area,” Gibson said.

AAP

Tonight: Blues v Sharks 4.35pm, Brumbies v Waratahs 6.45pm, Bulls v Stormers 1.15am