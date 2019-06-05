Menu
SUPER POWERS: A new poem by the Occasional Poet, Paul Connor takes perspective from the Black throated finch.
POEM: Black throat finch isn't sleuth, but 'symbol of hope'

by Paul Connor, The Occasional Poet
5th Jun 2019 5:23 PM
I'M just a tiny little bloke, but I do have super powers,

I don't wear a flowing red cape, and I don't go scaling towers,

I don't have x-ray vision, and I'm not a super sleuth,

But you could say I am a symbol of justice, hope, and truth.

I may be under threat, and be in danger of survival,

And like other superheroes, have become somewhat of an idol.

For I have managed with my beauty and my charm

To maybe be the saviour of vast environmental harm.

And while my arch nemeses have been the feral cat and fox,

Deforestation has drastically depleted my species stocks.

And as our numbers are now rapidly declining,

The last thing we need is indiscriminate mining.

And with my new-found reputation and renown,

I may even have the power to bring a government down.

For I began the conversation between the powers that be,

To allow for collaboration in the Galilee.

And now that it appears Adani may go ahead,

I hope my super powers have created a watershed,

So any future mining will only be authorised

When the environmental impacts are safely minimised.

And here's hoping all the stakeholders cooperate,

The landowners, environmentalists, politicians, and mining greats,

So everything and everyone will benefit in our Sunshine State,

My species, the reef, the economy, and the jobs it will create.

And I promise to continue to be a guiding light,

And use my super powers, and champion the fight,

So justice, truth, and hope will triumph over greed,

So only sustainable and responsible mining can proceed.

