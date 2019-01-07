Poet Bob Pacey paints a picture of the region with his words

IN HIS BLOOD: Bush poet Bob Pacey pictured at the Ubobo Country Music Festival.

IN full flow, poet Bob Pacey can make a grown man cry at 10 paces.

And such is his versatility that those tears might be of laughter or despair.

The Rockhampton region's best-known bush poet has a verse stored in his memory for just about every occasion.

The bush poet is a sixth generation Queenslander whose ancestors came to the Rockhampton Region with the original settlers (the Archer Brothers) as stockmen and soon established themselves as one of the region's most influential pioneering families.

Mr Pacey is in such demand that he can be found reciting in pubs, libraries, showgrounds, museums, markets and schools throughout Central Queensland and beyond.

And he's passionate about spreading the bush poetry word - always keen to assist in fundraising for a worthy cause like the McGrath Foundation, Helicopter Rescue, Flying Doctor Service and Riding for the Disabled plus many others.

The poet also spends a lot of his free time entertaining patrons at many of the region's respite care homes; something that brings him and the residents a great deal of satisfaction.

He visits many of the region's schools to spread the bush poetry word to the next generation of poets.

Mr Pacey was the 2006 winner of Poets in the Pub, Central Queensland representative for the Q150 Tour, Ipswich Poetry Performance Feast Finalist and five-time state finalist in the Queensland State Library Poetry Slam plus many more awards.

So it comes as a bit of surprise to learn that such a natural and prolific poet didn't pick up a pen until he was in his late 40s and didn't perform in public until 2002.

He estimates he's now written about 300 poems, inspired by subjects as varied as his dislike of New South Wales at State of Origin to the smoke stack at Mount Morgan, Steve Irwin, the delightful influence of alcohol and his prostate test.

"I can't imagine life without poetry now.”

At 67, and with a repertoire of 100 or more poems committed to memory, Mr Pacey has a poem for most occasions.

Yet sometimes he can produce a poem in a matter of moments and is often asked to prepare topical comment for radio programs festivals and public events.

Mr Pacey is currently the resident poet and roustabout at Discovery Coolwaters Holiday village at Kinka beach, where he entertains patrons with his regular campfires and buffet dinners.

In addition to his book, Bullshit, Bulldust and Bob, which contains 65 of his most popular poems, there are four performance CDs available for purchase.