Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SELFISH ACT: Point Vernon residents Alena Van Workum, Anne-Marie Wylie, Peter Duck and Katara Cunningham at the sight where about 80 trees have been poisioned.
SELFISH ACT: Point Vernon residents Alena Van Workum, Anne-Marie Wylie, Peter Duck and Katara Cunningham at the sight where about 80 trees have been poisioned. Jodie Callcott
News

Point Vernon trees poisoned by the dozens

by Jodie Callcott
24th Jul 2018 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of trees along the Esplanade have been poisoned by a brazen vandal with a full intention of killing native fauna.

Heartbroken residents gathered at the site yesterday to find about 80 trees had been taken to with a drill and poison.

Environment councillor David Lewis described the vandalism as one of the worst cases he's ever seen.

Mant St resident and conservationist Peter Duck, who walks past the poisoned area daily, said he was disgusted by the illegal and irresponsible act.

"I take my two-year-old grandson down that boardwalk every afternoon," Mr Duck said.

"Those blue gums that were poisoned, they're only centimetres away from the boardwalk, and to kill a blue gum, it's got to be herbicide which is residual and quite potent."

It comes less than a year after a a Hervey Bay resident was forced to compensate council $20,000 after reaching an out-of-court settlement for using herbicide to poison trees.

Council Environmental Technical Officer Gerry Vanderlee said the mature eucalypts were killed by a poison injection drilled into the trunks.

"It would take some doing, it was probably several hours of work and effort dragging the knapsack up and down the slope.

Cr Lewis said it was hard to escape the conclusion the trees were poisoned to enhance the view of the bay.

"While people on the Esplanade may pay higher rates, they do get a very nice outlook, not withstanding some of it is vegetation, some of it is sea views, but they don't own the Esplanade," Cr Lewis said.

fccouncil fcenvironment fraser coast point vernon tree poisoning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    How Livingstone's landlord tax compares with other regions

    premium_icon How Livingstone's landlord tax compares with other regions

    News Three councillors reject new charges on rental properties

    Livingstone general rate rise and debt less than forecast

    premium_icon Livingstone general rate rise and debt less than forecast

    News Mayor says budget will set up Livingstone Shires future

    OPINION: Plastic bag ban won't save environment

    OPINION: Plastic bag ban won't save environment

    Letters to the Editor Eloise Rowe says the "bag ban" is only good for shops' bottom line.

    Rural rubbish shake up as hazardous waste forces closures

    premium_icon Rural rubbish shake up as hazardous waste forces closures

    Council News Asbestos, livestock carcasses, chemicals among dumped items

    Local Partners