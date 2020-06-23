Menu
Vegetation vandalism at Haliday Bay. Photo from Mackay Regional Council meeting agenda June 9.
News

Poisoned Hay Point trees on Council agenda

Mel Frykberg
23rd Jun 2020 5:00 PM
THE DELIBERATE poisoning of seven mature she-oaks with herbicide is to be discussed by Mackay Regional Council during tomorrow’s meeting.

The vandalism took place at the foreshore vegetation area off McCarthy Street, Hay

Point, near Radio Shack and the old boat ramp.

Damage also occurred to young and semi-mature pandanus, hibiscus and beach bean plants.

A total of 10 plants were killed with evidence of granular herbicide found at the base of the dead trees.

The Forensic and Scientific Services department confirmed that the herbicide Metsulfuron methyl, which is used to kill broadleaf plants and is a residual herbicide, was used in the act of vandalism which council described as highly significant.

Council will replant the area, put a sign up and continue to monitor the site.

Council will also discuss the extension of approval for the My Cow Caravan Park on 89/90 and 106 Main Street in Bakers Creek.

The approved development involves the expansion of the existing tourist park to provide an additional 50 sites on adjoining freehold land.

The configuration of the proposed site involves 44 powered sites and six unpowered sites.

Based on information provided by the applicant, and despite the delayed time frames, the development will add value to the regional economy and will generate additional employment and business activity.

The proposed development will increase the availability of tourist park accommodation on the southern edge of Mackay and is designed to cater for the needs of the self-drive tourist market.

It is in a strategic position on the Bruce Highway approximately one kilometre from the future entry and exit points of the Mackay Ring Road.

