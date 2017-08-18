Pokemon Go player busted for supplying dangerous drugs

Lloyd's barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client had been playing Pokemon when police came across him in Emu Park.

JESSE Lloyd was playing Pokemon at Emu Park's boat ramp when police busted him for supplying methamphetamines and cannabis.

The 30-year-old Zilzie man appeared in the Rockhampton District Court in custody today to face charges laid in relation to the drugs.

The court heard he had been remanded in custody for alleged offences he committed at a later date.

Crown prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said police came upon Lloyd in his car at Emu Park on July 23 2016, and a search revealed glass pipes and SMSs about drug supply to another person.

He said it was Lloyd's confessions to police that revealed the full details that led to the two counts of drug supply he had pleaded guilty to in court today.

Mr McIntyre said police had found an SMS on Lloyd's phone to the other person saying "any chance of two?” in reference to two-points of meth.

He said Lloyd told police he had supplied the man $50 of cannabis on July 22.

Mr McIntyre said Lloyd told police the two-points, which he got $100 for, were also supplied to the man on July 22.

Lloyd's barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client had been playing Pokemon when police came across him in Emu Park.

"In this case, it suggests to me that your supply is linked to your own use (of drugs),” Judge Michael Burnett said in handing down the sentence.

"It's (meth) a dangerous drug. It is highly addictive. It causes a lot of harm in our community. It is costing us (the taxpayer) a lot of money to deal with the effects (including long-term).”

He said initially, he was going to sentence Lloyd to a probation order in the hopes of addressing his drug using problems but due to his incarceration for the later offences, that option was not possible.

Judge Burnett noted Lloyd's background, told to the court by Mr Lo Monaco, which included a limited education, his use of drugs from an early age and a limited employment history.

He sentenced Lloyd to nine months prison for each of the two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one month for each of the three summary charges about possessing utensils and possessing a telecommunications device used in the course of supplying drugs.

Judge Burnett ordered a parole release date of today for the sentences, but Lloyd was remanded in custody in relation to other charges that have yet to be finalised by the court.