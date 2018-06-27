Poker run and fundraiser to raise funds for local mechanic

FAMILY MAN: Danny McNamara pictured with his three children and wife.

FAMILY MAN: Danny McNamara pictured with his three children and wife. Contributed

DANNY McNamara is as true blue as they come.

The father of three is the owner/operator of Engine Centre Rockhampton: along with being a grandfather of three, a loving husband and an all-round good bloke.

He has a reputation of moving mountains to help others in the community and when the community discovered Danny had been diagnosed with prostate cancer six weeks ago, it decided to band together and help.

Friend and customer Mick Baxter decided to provide a platform for the community to give back and put in motion a fundraiser of the motoring kind.

Mr Baxter is currently organising a car cruise poker run which will be held on July 1, with all funds made on the day going towards Danny's treatment expenses.

"I know how hard it is being a busy person and working from home,” Mr Baxter said.

"And when something like this comes up, there's medical expenses and no income coming in because you can't work.

"I'd like to raise money to help him support his family and pay his bills.”

Mr Baxter said the hard-working mechanic has been travelling back and forth from Brisbane for treatment, which has proven costly.

"That's why I put forward this fundraiser,” he said.

"The sooner the better and the sooner we get the funds, the easier the recovery.

"Danny is just the greatest person you'll ever meet and anyone you mention Danny to will say that he moves mountains to help you.

"He's very well-known and well-liked and will give the shirt off his back if he has to.

"Now we can give something back.”

Mr Baxter said the poker run has already received astounding support, with over 30 businesses donating prizes and over 150 people signing up.

Cars from Biloela, Emerald, Gladstone, Mackay and "all over the state” are coming out to hit the road for the beloved mechanic.

The poker run will involve driving to different destinations and collecting a card of four to make up a hand.

Then, back at Insane Performance, the entrant with the winning poker hand takes out the top prize.

"We're meeting at Denison St at Insane Performance in Rockhampton at 7am,” Mr Baxter said.

"We'll be putting on bacon and egg burgers and coffee for $5... then we'll head towards Crazy Joker and to Yeppoon and grab our fourth card at Ross Ck and come back into Rocky.

"Then we'll go back to Insane Performance where they're will be a live band, a DJ playing and raffles.”

Mr Baxter said Yeppoon Motor Club are also jumping on board to help out the event.

"In the car community, when someone falls ill, they all band together,” he said.

Mr Baxter said Danny was "overwhelmed” with the support he has received.

"It will be lots of fun adding the element of a good cause just elevates it,” he said.