Pokies player on P licence returns positive reading

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 28th Mar 2017 2:20 PM
He was headed to his girlfriend's place after playing pokies
A 37-YEAR-OLD man with a provisional license drove after drinking and playing the pokies at a local pub.

Andrew Stephen Goodman pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court heard Goodman, a Bowen Basin mine worker, was pulled over by police on Platen St, Gracemere about 9.05pm on January 26 and returned a positive RBT.

His defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client, who lives with his mother in Norman Gardens, was headed to his girlfriend's place after playing pokies at the Gracemere Hotel.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Goodman $450 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  andrew goodman rockhampton magistrates court

