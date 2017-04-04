Special police taskforce deployed to target Rocky looters

Queensland Police flood patrol Senior Constable Ewan McGregor and Senior Constable Grant Beutel keep a watchful eye on rising waters along Quay St.

LOOTERS with their sights set on evacuated homes and businesses won't stand a chance with 60 extra police on the ground in Rockhampton.

Patrol Inspector Virginia Nelson said PolAir and extra police would patrol flood-affected areas to ensure the safety of evacuated properties as the Fitzroy River continues to rise and flood parts of the region.

"The Fitzroy is expected to peak around 9 metres on Thursday afternoon, so between now and then, the river will rise above the major flood level and so residents will need to start thinking about moving today," Inspector Nelson said.

"Before leaving, it is important to ensure homes and businesses are left secure - it will help us to ensure the safety of properties.

"Residents should close and lock all doors and windows, keep cash and other valuables out of easy reach and out of sight and avoid leaving notes on the door to suggest no one is at home.

"While these terrible flooding events mostly bring out the best in people, sadly there are also some members of the community that will take advantage of this situation and prey on vulnerable people."

Queensland Police flood patrol Senior Constable Ewan McGregor and Senior Constable Grant Beutel keep a watchful eye on rising waters along Quay St. Melanie Plane

