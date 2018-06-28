Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamara MacKenzie.
Tamara MacKenzie. Allan Reinikka
Sport

Pole-dancer represents CQ in Qld People's Choice award

Steph Allen
by
28th Jun 2018 3:43 PM

ROCKHAMPTON pole-dancer, Tamara MacKenzie has returned to Rockhampton following a successful second run in the Queensland Pole Dancing Championships.

MacKenzie, otherwise known by her stage name Mackalocalypse, came in second against other pole-dancers from around the state.

Now, the passionate performer is in the running for the Australian Pole Championships People's Choice award.

After her moving performance at the state championships, MacKenzie was nominated for the People's Choice award.

The award could land her in contention for a spot on the Australian Pole Championships' stage on September 7.

The Australian Pole Championships will be held at the Concourse Theatre Chatswood in Sydney at 7.30pm.

Vote for MacKenzie at https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1948341108551996&id=232502030135921

australian pole dancing championships people's choice award pole dancing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Veteran NRL ref Mander gives verdict on 'that' penalty try

    Veteran NRL ref Mander gives verdict on 'that' penalty try

    News He's officiated over 500 games and awarded just three penalty tries.

    Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    premium_icon Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    Business Buyers from as far afield as UK, US and China are interested.

    Massive movie role Sophie Monk turned down

    Massive movie role Sophie Monk turned down

    Movies You won’t believe the role she hose instead.

    Aussies caught up in Ticketmaster data hack attack

    Aussies caught up in Ticketmaster data hack attack

    News Thousands hacked from malicious software discovered.

    Local Partners