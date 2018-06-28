Pole-dancer represents CQ in Qld People's Choice award

ROCKHAMPTON pole-dancer, Tamara MacKenzie has returned to Rockhampton following a successful second run in the Queensland Pole Dancing Championships.

MacKenzie, otherwise known by her stage name Mackalocalypse, came in second against other pole-dancers from around the state.

Now, the passionate performer is in the running for the Australian Pole Championships People's Choice award.

After her moving performance at the state championships, MacKenzie was nominated for the People's Choice award.

The award could land her in contention for a spot on the Australian Pole Championships' stage on September 7.

The Australian Pole Championships will be held at the Concourse Theatre Chatswood in Sydney at 7.30pm.

Vote for MacKenzie at https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1948341108551996&id=232502030135921