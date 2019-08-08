Pole protesters charged after alleged nine hour stand-off

Protesters have suspended themselves from poles at the Adani mine site.

TWO anti-Adani activists from south of Brisbane travelled all the way to the isolated Carmichael mine site to allegedly suspend themselves from poles for more than nine hours yesterday.

A 28 year old man from Narangbra in the Moreton Bay region and a 24 year old woman from Bunhalong, near Orange in New South Wales will face court in Mackay next month.

Activist group Frontline Action on Coal took credit for the industrial blockade in a Facebook post which rallied for people to join them "on the front line".

WORK BLOCKED: Adani said their Queensland contractors were waiting to start legal and approved work on our Carmichael mine site after two people "have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living". Adani Australia

"Two people are right now suspended from 9 metre poles (allegedly), immobilising 17 machines and stopping all tree clearing on the site of Adani's Carmichael mine," the post said.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the front line as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!"

A Queensland Police spokesperson said both were charged with one count each of damage mining equipment, trespass and disobey direction of a police officer.

Both people charged will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court in September.