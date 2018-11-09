‘Disgusting’: Brutal school attack caught on camera

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a girl being brutally attacked at a Far North school.

The video shows an unwitting student being pulled off a bench by the hair and repeatedly punched by a fellow teenager.

The victim is then kicked in the face as a group of girls watch on. The disturbing footage was taken at Mossman State High School on Wednesday.

An upset mother, who did not want to be named in fear her children would be targeted, said it was the third incident of violence at the school this week.

"It's disgusting and is not acceptable," she said.

"This needs to stop. You just can't do that in this era of anti-bullying and anti-violence and then sweep it under the carpet.

"The school needs to get out in front of this and do something, there is no excuse and it's happening repeatedly."

The school addressed the incident at a special assembly on Thursday which included a warning from Senior Constable Cassandra Hill.

Mossman Police Officer in Charge, Sergeant Matt Smith, described it as "an unacceptable attack by one student to another" and confirmed it was one of many recent alleged assaults at the school.

"A juvenile has been dealt with by Mossman police," he said.

"In this instance they have finalised the investigation and taken the appropriate action under the juvenile justice act.

"There has been some unacceptable behaviour that has come to our attention and we will be taking a hard line approach to any offence committed by students at educational institutions in the Mossman area."

Police have spoken with some parents concerned they could "take matters into their own hands."

"Students and teachers have a right to a safe place to work and study," Sgt Smith said.

The school has yet to return calls about the incidents.

The Queensland Department of Education and Training has been approached for comment.